Bernie Sanders Set to Release Immigration Plan ‘Shaped By’ Illegals

Bernie Sanders’ press secretary announced that the campaign will soon release an immigration plan shaped by three staffers who are illegal immigrants.

“We know that we can do better and I think that’s the greatest part of all is that we have people who are experiencing these struggles that are taking part in that plan,” Belén Sisa boasted regarding the forthcoming plan.

Sisa would know – she has claimed her residence in the United States is protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. In short, she’s one of the so-called ‘Dreamers.’

Bernie’s immigration plan shaped with the help of DACA recipientshttps://t.co/egkjsoE0dH — Lee Alexander (@BeckyAl62346890) September 3, 2019

The Hill reports that Sanders’ campaign is reaching out to the Latino community for aid in crafting their immigration plan through “webinars in Spanish for people who want to get involved but can’t speak English.”

“It’s about putting people who look like them on the campaign, it’s about making them feel like they’re capable,” Sisa condescendingly added. – READ MORE