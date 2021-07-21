Bernie Sanders: Republican Party All About ‘Conspiracy Theories’ and ‘Anti-Science Vaccine Rejection’

“Here is what the modern Republican Party is all about: cult-like devotion to Trump, big lies and conspiracy theories, voter suppression, climate denial and anti-science vaccine rejection,” the Democrat socialist said.

“For the sake of our kids and future generations, they cannot be allowed to prevail,” he continued:

Notably, Sanders did not specifically say how he believes Republicans are engaging in “anti-science vaccine rejection,” although ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin expressed similar thinking on Monday, accusing Fox News of playing a “key role in disseminating anti-vaccine propaganda.”

It remains unclear what, specifically, prompted Sanders’ wide-ranging, accusatory remark, but it comes amid the battle over radical left’s attempt to pass a long list of Democrat Party agenda items in a reconciliation bill alongside the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Last week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) went as far as scheduling an infrastructure vote despite the fact that lawmakers have not seen the text of any bill. That aside, Democrats are also vying to pass radical agenda items, including amnesty and Green New Deal proposals, in a companion reconciliation bill.- READ MORE

