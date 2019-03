Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) cut his head on a glass shower door and received stitches Friday, according to an announcement from his campaign.

While the 77-year-old was given seven stitches, Sanders also received a “clean bill of health” and is set to attend all previously scheduled meetings and campaign events.

Arianna Jones, a Sanders spokeswoman, said the 2020 presidential candidate went to a walk-in clinic “out of precaution.” – READ MORE