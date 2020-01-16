Bernie Sanders’ Radical Agenda Would Double Government Size, Increase Spending by over $60 Trillion

Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) radical agenda would effectively double the size of government with at least $60 trillion in new spending, according to modest estimates.

The radical leftist has been gaining in the national polls and is beginning to take the lead in key early primary and caucus states as the February 3 Iowa caucus, which kicks off the Democrat Party’s nomination process, draws nearer.

Sanders’ lofty proposals to cancel student loan debt, take on big corporations, and address what he considers the climate change “crisis” has resonated with younger voters who are growing weary of capitalism, dismissing the benefits critics say they routinely reap from it.

Sanders’ radical agenda, however, comes with a hefty price tag — a point that has largely remained unaddressed throughout Sanders’ presidential campaign. While the presidential hopeful has lightly addressed the costs of some of his individual proposals, such as Medicare for All, which he admitted will result in tax hikes on middle class Americans, he has yet to release a comprehensive analysis on how much all of his proposals, combined, will grow the federal government in terms of size and spending.

It is a question even CNN has refused to ignore, admitting in an analysis by Ronald Brownstein that Sanders’ agenda would “at least double federal spending over the next decade.” It would also “increase the size of government far more than any modern Republican president, including Ronald Reagan, has sought to cut it,” according to Larry Summers, the former chief White House economic adviser for former President Barack Obama. – READ MORE