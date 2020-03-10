Bernie Sanders’ radical abortion agenda: ‘Free’ abortion for everyone, banning abstinence sex ed, and defunding crisis pregnancy centers

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) rolled out his “reproductive health” — i.e. abortion — agenda over the weekend and it contains some extreme positions that are par for the course for the rest of his far-left and expensive political agenda.

To begin, Sanders’ plan promises that, under his signature “Medicare for All” plan, “the Hyde Amendment will be repealed and all reproductive health services will be provided free at the point of service.” Of course, the government cannot really make any commodity or service truly “free,” but merely change how it is paid for and who pays for it, meaning that this would leave American taxpayers to pick up the tab for all abortion services.

But the proposal talks about more than covering the cost of abortion. It adds that a Sanders administration would also invert one of President Trump’s more combatted pro-life policies — stripping abortion providers of Title X funding — by turning that defunding effort on pro-life pregnancy resource centers and threatening to strip them of Title X and “other government funds.” At the same time, the proposal also pledges to defend and increase government funding for Planned Parenthood — America’s largest abortion provider.

Sanders’ abortion plan also addresses how America’s children would be educated on the subject of sex by vowing to ban “ineffective abstinence-only sex education,” rather than leaving the question of sexual education curricula up to parents and educators. – READ MORE

