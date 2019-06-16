Bernie Sanders pushes for drastic change to US economy: ‘We need a political revolution’

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is in full force with his push for democratic socialism as he looks to increase support for his 2020 presidential campaign, and is calling for a “political revolution” in the United States.

Days after an address at George Washington University in which he rolled out his platform, Sanders brought his message of income equality to “Fox News Sunday.”

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS: WE NEED AN ECONOMY AND GOVERNMENT THAT WORKS FOR ALL, NOT JUST THE 1 PERCENT

“If we’re going to bring about real change in this country … we need fundamental change. We need a political revolution,” Sanders told host Chris Wallace.

Sanders pointed to the growth seen by the wealthy, in contrast to a decline for those less fortunate.

"In the last thirty years, the top 1 percent has seen an increase in their wealth of $21 trillion, while the bottom half of America has seen an actual decline in their wealth of some $800 billion," Sanders said.