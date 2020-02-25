Bernie Sanders Promises $1.5 Trillion for ‘Free, Universal’ Child Care, Preschool

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) released his plan to give free, full-day child care for every child beginning at infancy and free preschool education to all children starting at age three at a cost of $1.5 trillion over the next ten years.

The federally funded programs would be administered by states and tribes in partnership with local public school systems, and the money would also theoretically pay for workers who run the programs and infrastructure costs.

“Childcare must be guaranteed for every child regardless of their parents’ income, just like K-12 education,” Sanders said in a statement. “We know that the first four years of a child’s life are the most important years of human development, so it is unconscionable that in the wealthiest country in the world, we do not properly invest in early childhood education.”

“As president, we will guarantee free, universal childcare and pre-kindergarten to every child in America to help level the playing field, create new and good jobs, and enable parents more easily balance the demands of work and home,” Sanders said. – READ MORE

