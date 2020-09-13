Bernie Sanders privately worrying about Joe Biden’s campaign: report

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has privately voiced worries about the way Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been campaigning as the race heads into its final weeks, according to a report.

Sanders, who dropped out of the race in April and immediately endorsed Biden following a hard-fought Democratic primary battle last spring, has said he wishes Biden would focus more on kitchen table issues like higher wages, job growth and health care access in campaign stops rather than criticizing President Trump, the Washington Post reported, citing three sources familiar with his conversations.

Sanders, who garnered a youth movement around his two White House runs, also hoped that Biden would embrace progressive firebrands like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., more closely in an effort to gather more support from young voters. Ocasio-Cortez stumped for Sanders during his run.

The independent senator from Vermont also believes Biden’s centrist rather than progressive approach could lead to another Democratic loss, the sources said. Still, some of Biden’s policies have undoubtedly moved farther to the left as the Democratic Party continues to become more progressive.

Biden has reportedly kept a distance between himself and some progressives like Ocasio-Cortez amid attacks from Trump that Biden is controlled by the “radical left” and socialists.

The uncertainties also come as polls in some battleground states are tightening – although with Biden mostly in the lead – and reports that Biden’s support among Hispanics has been lagging. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --