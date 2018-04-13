Bernie Sanders press secretary, CNN analyst Symone Sanders detained at airport after outburst

Symone Sanders, a CNN political commentator and former press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was reportedly detained by police after an outburst Thursday morning at LaGuardia Airport.

Sanders, 28, was in line at the security checkpoint when TSA agents asked her to step out of line, PIX 11 reported. Sanders reportedly started to curse “in front of patrons and young children.”

She was accused of disorderly conduct and given a summons, according to PIX 11.

American Airlines called the police on Sanders last year after an incident while she was trying to check her luggage minutes before a flight from Los Angeles, according to Essence. – READ MORE

