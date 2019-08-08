Bernie Sanders pledges to reveal info on aliens if he wins in 2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pledged that as president he would disclose government information about aliens and unidentified flying objects.

Sanders, one of the leading 2020 Democrats, told podcast host Joe Rogan on Tuesday that his wife would “demand” he tell people about the mysterious phenomena.

“Well I tell you, my wife would demand I let you know,” he told Rogan who asked whether Sanders would disclose that information.

When Rogan asked whether his wife was a UFO nut, he said she wasn’t but said she has previously asked him about the information he might have as a senator. “No, she’s not a UFO nut. She goes, Bernie, ‘What is going on do you know? Do you have any access?’”

"All right, we'll announce it on the show. How's that?" Sanders later said after Rogan pressed him on the issue.