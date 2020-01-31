Bernie Sanders Plans To Sign ‘Dozens’ Of Executive Orders To End Immigration Enforcement, Close Prisons, End Exportation Of Crude Oil

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) team is reportedly preparing “dozens” of Executive Orders for “President Sanders” to sign in his first several days in the White House, effectively reversing Trump administration policies and enacting a comprehensive, socialist agenda without the advice and consent of Congress.

The Washington Post reportedly obtained a memo discussing the “early work” of a Sanders presidency, prepared by members of Sanders’ team. The document discusses signing executive orders that “would reverse President Trump’s policies on immigration, including an immediate halt of border wall construction, removing a limit on accepting refugees for asylum, and reinstating the Obama-era DACA program,” according to National Review.

The Sanders campaign knows, it seems, that its agenda isn’t popular with many beyond a dedicated base of far-left Democrats, progressives, and true socialists, and that a “President Sanders” will have to go outside the system to institute his policy agenda.

“Many of the proposals Sanders has floated on the campaign trail do not have support from congressional Republicans and are opposed by some Democrats,” the Post reports, “so a willingness to move forward without congressional approval could determine whether many of his policies are enacted.”

“The list of potential executive orders includes unilaterally allowing the United States to import prescription drugs from Canada; directing the Justice Department to legalize marijuana; and declaring climate change a national emergency while banning the exportation of crude oil,” according to the Post. “Other options cited in the document include canceling federal contracts for firms paying less than $15 an hour and reversing federal rules blocking U.S. funding to organizations that provide abortion counseling.” – READ MORE