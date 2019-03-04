Bernie Sanders Mocks Trump: My Father Didn’t Give Me Millions to Build Country Clubs

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-vt) Launched His Presidential Campaign In Brooklyn, New York Saturday, Declaring His Bid Is The Best Shot At Beating President Donald Trump In 2020.

The Democrats in the 2020 race have taken varied approaches to President Trump, with some avoiding saying his name entirely, while others make implicit critiques of his presidency. Sanders has never shied from jabbing the president in stark terms, and during his speech at Brooklyn College, calling Trump “the most dangerous president in modern American history” who wants to “divide us up.”

The Vermont senator positioned himself in opposition to Trump administration policies from immigration to climate change. Beyond the issues themselves, Sanders, who grew up in the heavily Jewish neighborhood of Flatbush in a middle-class family, drew a stark contrast between himself and the billionaire in the White House who hails from Queens.

“I did not have a father who gave me millions of dollars to build luxury skyscrapers, casinos, and country clubs,” Sanders said. “I did not come from a family that gave me a two-hundred-thousand-dollar allowance every year beginning at the age of three. As I recall, my allowance was twenty-five cents a week.”

Sanders also said he "did not come from a family of privilege that prepared me to entertain people on television by telling workers, 'You're fired.'"