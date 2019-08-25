Bernie Sanders indicates climate plan will require nationalization of US energy production (VIDEO)

The “Green New Deal” proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., seeks a complete transition to “energy efficiency” and “sustainable energy” — much of which would be owned and administered by the federal government.

During an appearance on MSNBC Thursday night, Sanders told host Chris Hayes that the U.S. needed an “aggressive” federal approach to producing electricity and nodded after Hayes claimed he proposed a “federal takeover of the whole thing.”

Sanders agreed with Hayes’ assessment that he wanted to create a “Tennessee Valley Authority extension for the whole country.” “You can’t nibble around the edges anymore,” Sanders added.

The TVA is a federally owned corporation that was started in 1933 to provide flood control, electricity generation and a host of other services to the Tennessee Valley. The TVA’s service area covers parts of seven southern states: Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina and Virginia.

“Look, the TVA has done a lot of good work … What we need to do is have an aggressive federal government saying that we are going to produce a massive amount of energy from solar and from wind and from other sustainable energies,” Sanders said. – READ MORE