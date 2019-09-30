Bernie Sanders Goes After New Labor Department Head Scalia, Calls His Confirmation ‘Obscene’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called the confirmation of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s son, Eugene Scalia, as the secretary of labor “obscene.”

In a tweet published Thursday, Sanders — the self-described democratic socialist running for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2020 — attacked the new labor secretary after his Senate confirmation the same day.

The Vermont independent accused Scalia of “helping” large corporations “undermine health and safety regulations” and called his confirmation as the Labor Department head “obscene.”

As a corporate lawyer and lobbyist, Eugene Scalia made millions working for Chevron, Goldman Sachs, Facebook and other huge corporations, helping them undermine health and safety regulations. So naturally he’s Trump’s pick to lead the Labor Department. Obscene. https://t.co/KDx4M6EN4B — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 26, 2019

Scalia’s confirmation on Thursday came at a 53-44 vote. He will be replacing former Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, who resigned in July after public outcry regarding a plea deal in 2008 for deceased sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein. Acosta was a U.S. Attorney in Florida at the time of the deal. – READ MORE