Bernie Sanders: Disney needs ‘moral defense’ for having hungry workers while making billions

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) lambasted Walt Disney Co. on Saturday for making billions of dollars in profits while failing to pay workers “a living wage.”

At a rally in Anaheim, California, Sanders demanded a “moral defense” for Disney and other billion-dollar corporations that pay their executives high salaries but have made efforts to avoid raising other workers’ salaries.

“I want to hear the moral defense of a company that makes nine million in profits, 400 million for their CEOs and have a 30-year worker going hungry,” Sanders told the crowd.

“The struggle that you are waging here in Anaheim is not just for you,” Sanders said. “It is a struggle for millions of workers all across this country who are sick and tired of working longer hours for lower wages.” – READ MORE

