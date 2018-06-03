True Pundit

Business Politics

Bernie Sanders: Disney needs ‘moral defense’ for having hungry workers while making billions

Posted on by
Share:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) lambasted Walt Disney Co. on Saturday for making billions of dollars in profits while failing to pay workers “a living wage.”

At a rally in Anaheim, California, Sanders demanded a “moral defense” for Disney and other billion-dollar corporations that pay their executives high salaries but have made efforts to avoid raising other workers’ salaries.

“I want to hear the moral defense of a company that makes nine million in profits, 400 million for their CEOs and have a 30-year worker going hungry,” Sanders told the crowd.

“The struggle that you are waging here in Anaheim is not just for you,” Sanders said. “It is a struggle for millions of workers all across this country who are sick and tired of working longer hours for lower wages.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Bernie Sanders: Disney needs 'moral defense' for having hungry workers while making billions
Bernie Sanders: Disney needs 'moral defense' for having hungry workers while making billions

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) lambasted Walt Disney Co. on Saturday for making billions of dollars in profits while failing to pay workers "a living wage."

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: