Bernie Sanders declares abortion is a ‘constitutional right’

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Wednesday declared abortion is a “constitutional right,” an apparent response to the virtual abortion ban just approved in Alabama.

ALABAMA SENATE PASSES BILL BANNING NEARLY ALL ABORTIONS

In a tweet, the Vermont senator flatly stated, “Abortion is a constitutional right.” He did not elaborate.

The statement prompted swift rebukes on Twitter.

“When human life begins, human rights begin,” tweeted March for Life, the anti-abortion group. “No one has the right to kill an innocent human being, no matter how young or helpless that human being is.”

The U.S. Constitution does not specifically address abortion. But abortion-rights activists argue the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, as cited by the Supreme Court in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, includes a “right to privacy” that allows women to decide whether to have an abortion.

Sanders’ comments follow Alabama’s legislature passing a bill that would make performing an abortion a felony at any stage of pregnancy with almost no exceptions. – READ MORE

