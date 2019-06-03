Bernie Sanders Claims He Would Have Beaten President Trump in 2016 if He Had Gotten the Nomination

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) claimed he would have beaten President Donald Trumpin 2016 had he been the nominee instead of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

(…)

During an interview with “Noticias Telemundo,” Sanders was asked if he feels responsible for Clinton’s defeat because of the divisive primary. The senator explained that he only feels responsible for losing the primary because he thinks he would have won the general election against “racist” Trump.

“The only thing I feel responsible for is that I didn’t win the nomination, because if I won the nomination, I would have defeated Donald Trump,” Sanders said.

Sanders claimed Democrats would be “dead wrong” to pick a more moderate candidate again in 2020, noting how well that worked for Democrats in 2016: