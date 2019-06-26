Bernie Sanders Campaign Uses E-mail List to Warn of ICE Raids

On Saturday, just hours before ICE raids were set to begin, socialist presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders’ campaign used their e-mail network to warn supporters.

“ICE raids targeting 10 cities start Sunday. Know your rights,” the subject read. Appended to the e-mail were two graphics — one in English, the other Spanish — describing immigrant rights via guidance by the American Civil Liberties Union.

“It’s not strictly on point when it comes to building out a presidential campaign [to use campaign data] for the purpose other than running for president,” Ruthie Epstein, the ACLU deputy director of immigration policy, said. She reportedly claimed that the organization “played no role” in the e-mail alert.

The e-mail came from Sanders’ Press Secretary Belén Sisa, an undocumented immigrant through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. According to Vox – READ MORE