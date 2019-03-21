Bernie Sanders Calls for New Zealand-Style Gun Ban in U.S.

Socialist presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders reacted to the New Zealand gun ban by calling for similar ban in the U.S.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a ban on military style semi-automatic rifles, assault rifles, “high capacity” magazines, and certain gun parts. The Christchurch attacker had five guns in his possession at the time of his attacks, two of the five were semiautomatic.

Sanders tweeted in response to New Zealand’s ban:

This is what real action to stop gun violence looks like. We must follow New Zealand's lead, take on the NRA and ban the sale and distribution of assault weapons in the United States. https://t.co/lSAisDG9Ur — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 21, 2019

Sanders' tweet continues the promulgation of the myth that banning a certain type of firearm will make us safer. However, Department of Justice reports make two things clear: First, the 1994-2004 "assault weapons" ban did not reduce crime. Secondly, "Assault weapons" are not the gun of choice for criminals.