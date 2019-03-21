Bernie Sanders Calls for New Zealand-Style Gun Ban in U.S.

Socialist presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders reacted to the New Zealand gun ban by calling for similar ban in the U.S.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a ban on military style semi-automatic rifles, assault rifles, “high capacity” magazines, and certain gun parts. The Christchurch attacker had five guns in his possession at the time of his attacks, two of the five were semiautomatic.
Sanders tweeted in response to New Zealand’s ban:
Sanders’ tweet continues the promulgation of the myth that banning a certain type of firearm will make us safer. However, Department of Justice reports make two things clear: First, the 1994-2004 “assault weapons” ban did not reduce crime. Secondly, “Assault weapons” are not the gun of choice for criminals. – READ MORE