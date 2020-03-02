Bernie Sanders boards wrong private plane, continues life of hypocrisy

Welcome to the Sanders brand of socialism.

We hear of this news because, after faring badly at the hands of the good people of South Carolina, Mr. “Revolution” got on the wrong private jet as he was making his escape Saturday night from the Palmetto State.

TMZ put forth that he boarded the wrong flying yacht on his way to Massachusetts to embarrass Liz Warren by beating her in her own state next week on Super Tuesday.

Bernie and his politburo like private aviation and, according to an anonymous Twitter user, (granted, credibility is a factor here) use private jets even for distances it would take only two hours to make if they drove. – READ MORE

