Bernie Plagiarizes Stalin With ‘Economic Bill Of Rights’ (VIDEO)

2020 presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders – who thinks Americans would be “delighted” to pay more in taxes – touted his ‘Economic Bill of Rights” during a Wednesday speech about Democratic Socialism.

Suggesting that he’s destined to carry out FDR’s “proposed economic bill of rights” which the former president was unable to enact due to an untimely death, Sanders pitched the crowd on “a 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights,” as RedState‘s Elizabeth Vaughn reports.

Yet as political expert and radio host Mark Levin pointed out on Fox News‘s Hannity, Sanders has essentially plagiarized Joseph Stalin’s 1936 Soviet constitution, and “stolen his agenda.” – READ MORE