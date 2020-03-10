Bernie: I Would Not Close the Border to Protect Americans From Coronavirus (VIDEO)

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders insisted he would not shut down the border in order to protect Americans from the coronavirus.

He made the comments during a town hall hosted by Fox News.

.@BretBaier asks about dealing with Coronavirus: “If you had to, would you close down the borders?” Bernie: “No.. we have a President who has propagated a xenophobic, anti-immigrant sentiment from before he was elected.” pic.twitter.com/mEgvNEHLxj — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 9, 2020

President Trump has touted his early efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus in the United States by declaring a public health emergency in January and imposing travel restrictions from China.

When asked by host Bret Baier if he would consider similar steps or even going a step further to keep the American people safe, Sanders admitted he would not. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --