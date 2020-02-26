Bernie Continues Defending Communism: Good Things Can Happen ‘Under A Dictatorship’ (VIDEO)

Astounding. Sanders will not stop equivocating and whitewashing the horrors of socialist regimes like the Castros in Cuba. “Even under a dictatorship you can teach people to read and to write.” pic.twitter.com/7Qmkst881z — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) February 26, 2020

Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders continued to reaffirm his praise for the murderous communist regime in Cuba on Tuesday, saying that good things can happen under a dictator. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --