Bernie Continues Defending Communism: Good Things Can Happen ‘Under A Dictatorship’ (VIDEO)

Share:

Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders continued to reaffirm his praise for the murderous communist regime in Cuba on Tuesday, saying that good things can happen under a dictator. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.