Bernie Campaign Calls Police On Reporters For Asking Questions About His Staff Talking About Killing People

Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign in South Carolina contacted law enforcement officials on Thursday after undercover journalists with James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas pressed the campaign to answer questions about violent remarks made by a paid Sanders campaign staffer.

The move by the Sanders campaign to call the police on reporters for asking them tough questions comes after Project Veritas released video earlier this week that allegedly showed Sanders field organizer Martin Weissgerber saying he wanted to kill wealthy people and throw Republicans into camps.

BREAKING: @BernieSanders Campaign calls the police on @PVeritas_Action. Officer: ‘They said they are going to have no comment. If you try to make contact with them it’s no comment…it’s one of those things where they wish he hadn’t said that, but they’re standing by him’ pic.twitter.com/JF3KJfW0zI — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 23, 2020

The police officer who responded told Project Veritas, "They said they are going to have no comment. If you try to make contact with them, it's no comment … it's one of those things where they wish he hadn't said that, but they're standing by him."