Bernie Calls Trump ‘Most Dangerous President in Modern History’

Bernie Sanders hit the campaign trail on Friday night, rallying a crowd of students at the University of Iowa with promises of “Medicare for all” and an end to the Trump administration.

“This is a campaign that not only is going to win the Democratic nomination … that is not only going to defeat Donald Trump — the most dangerous president in modern American history — but this campaign is about more than that,” Sanders (I-Vt.) said to a cheering crowd.

The campaign, the senator argued, is “about transforming this country” so that the U.S. “works for all — not just the 1 percent.”

“We will no longer tolerate the greed of Wall Street, the greed of corporate America and the greed of the billionaire class,” Sanders went on to say before specifically calling out the health insurance and pharmaceutical industries.

“I know you have unlimited amounts of money,” Sanders said. “Whether you like it or not, this country will pass a Medicare for All, single-payer system. Today we say to the partners in crime of the insurance company, the pharmaceutical industry: You will no longer continue to rip off the American people and charge us, by far, the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs.”

The idea is not a new one for the candidate, who is currently seeking the Democratic nomination — as he did unsuccessfully in 2016 — despite being a longtime independent. – READ MORE