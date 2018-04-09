True Pundit

Security World

Berlin half-marathon attack plot foiled, 6 detained, officials say

Posted on by
Share:

Six people were detained in connection with what police and prosecutors allege was a plan to carry out an attack on Berlin’s half-marathon Sunday, German authorities said.

“There were isolated indications that those arrested, aged between 18 and 21 years, were participating in the preparation of a crime in connection with this event,” prosecutors and police wrote in a joint statement.

Berlin police tweeted that six people were detained in cooperation with the city’s prosecutor’s office.

The German daily Die Welt first reported that police foiled a plot to attack race spectators and participants with knives.

The main suspect allegedly knew Anis Amri, a Tunisian who killed 12 people and injured dozens more when he drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin in December 2016, Die Welt reported.  – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Berlin half-marathon attack plot foiled, 6 detained, officials say
Berlin half-marathon attack plot foiled, 6 detained, officials say

Six people were detained in connection with what police and prosecutors allege was a plan to carry out an extremist attack on Berlin's half-marathon Sunday, German authorities said.

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: