Berkeley Vows Support for Undocumented Students

Like many public institutions nationwide, the University of California, Berkeley continues to wave the flag for Left-leaning causes — and supporting undocumented students is among its top priorities.

A hefty pledge of financial assistance from UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ toward services for Deferred Action for Child Arrivals (DACA) students is the latest move, according to The Daily Californian, a student-run newspaper that serves the Berkeley campus and the surrounding community.

The promise of assistance apparently was a knee-jerk reaction to a meeting last week with Luis Mora, a Berkeley transfer student who’d been detained by Border Patrol and held in custody for more than two weeks by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

So far, Berkeley’s plans call for establishing an undocumented student resource center along with the allocation of $800,000 for the DACA Financial Gap — an initiative to cover the financial needs of undocumented students under DACA. – READ MORE

