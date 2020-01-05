Benjamin Netanyahu places military on high alert, praises Trump for Soleimani killing: He ‘deserves all the credit’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered its military on high alert as he expressed strong support for President Trump on Friday, less than a day after the U.S. killed top Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike at Baghdad International Airport.

Netanyahu called the U.S.’s recent attacks on Iran a “just struggle,” adding that President Trump should be praised for his actions, which likely thwarted future attacks on American citizens.

“Just as Israel has the right of self-defense, the United States has exactly the same right,” he told reporters after returning from a recent trip to Greece.

“Qassem Soleimani is responsible for the death of American citizens and many other innocent people. He was planning more such attacks,” he said.

"President Trump deserves all the credit for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively. Isreal stands with the United States in its just struggle for peace, security and self-defense."