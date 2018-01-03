Politics
Benghazi Survivor Shuts Up Internet Troll After Trump Is Accused of Being Anti-Military
When a loudmouth liberal on Twitter tried on New Year’s Eve to accuse President Donald Trump of cutting our military veterans’ benefits and raising their taxes, a survivor of the 2012 Benghazi attack set the liberal straight, pronto.
“Hillary and Obama left me, my team and 30 other Americans to die soooo …. nice try though sh-t show,” tweeted back U.S. Army Ranger Kris “Tanto” Paronto.
Hillary and Obama left me , my team and 30 other Americans to die soooo 😡🙄🙄…. nice try though shit show 🤡💩 @HillaryClinton @BarackObama #sociopaths #failures #zerointegrity #zeroleadership #snowflakes 😥😥 https://t.co/cObQ763p6f
— Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) December 31, 2017
Paronto directed his fierce reply to a Twitter user named “Hateful Hairdresser,” who earlier that afternoon had sent a tweet to former MLB player Curt Schilling claiming, “Trump cut their benefits and raised their taxes. Good job.”
The tweet to Schilling was itself a reply to a tweet the former MLB player had sent earlier to Paronto wishing him and his “fallen brothers” a heartfelt “God Bless you” – READ MORE
