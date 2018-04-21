Benghazi Survivor Rips Hosts of ‘The View’ After They Call GOP House Probe Into Benghazi ‘Petty’

During Thursday’s episode of “The View,” some of the hosts complained about how some House Republicans sent a letter to the Department of Justice asking for an investigation into former FBI Director James Comey, former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and Hillary Clinton.

“It seems like very petty revenge, and the sad thing about that is we are paying for that revenge, that pettiness, because these investigations come out of taxpayer dollars and I think we saw this with the Benghazi investigation, which went over two years, cost over $7 million and nothing was found,” co-host Sunny Hostin.



Thank U Sunny @TheView for continuing to lose any credibility you might have had by saying ignorant things & having immoral criminals disguised as former @FBI directors on your show. I’d also advise you to do your research on Benghazi b4 opening your cake hole again. @Comey https://t.co/18A8Wrcw6d — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) April 19, 2018

In response to their claims, one of the survivors of the attack in Benghazi called them out on social media. “I don’t seem to remember you ever asking the actual participants in the Benghazi attack to come on your show…” Kris Paronto wrote – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1