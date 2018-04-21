View our Privacy Policy

Benghazi Survivor Rips Hosts of ‘The View’ After They Call GOP House Probe Into Benghazi ‘Petty’

During Thursday’s episode of “The View,” some of the hosts complained about how some House Republicans sent a letter to the Department of Justice asking for an investigation into former FBI Director James Comey, former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and Hillary Clinton.

“It seems like very petty revenge, and the sad thing about that is we are paying for that revenge, that pettiness, because these investigations come out of taxpayer dollars and I think we saw this with the Benghazi investigation, which went over two years, cost over $7 million and nothing was found,” co-host Sunny Hostin.

In response to their claims, one of the survivors of the attack in Benghazi called them out on social media. “I don’t seem to remember you ever asking the actual participants in the Benghazi attack to come on your show…” Kris Paronto wrote – READ MORE

"I’d also advise you to do your research on Benghazi b4 opening your cake hole again."

