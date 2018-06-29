Benghazi ‘Mastermind’ Ahmed Abu Khatallah Sentenced To 22 Years In Prison

The so-called “mastermind” of the Benghazi terror attack that left four Americans dead including the American ambassador to Libya, Christopher Stevens, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison — a surprise for prosecutors who expected Ahmed Abu Khatallah to spend the rest of his life in jail.

Khatallah was found guilty on only four of 18 charges which included charges of murder for Stevens and operatives Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty.

But while prosecutors “sought to portray Abu Khatallah as the ringleader of the Benghazi attacks and a ‘stone-cold terrorist,'” CNN reports, jurors thought differently and found him guilty on federal terrorism charges and “conspiracy to provide material support to terrorism” but little else.

Prosecutors still asked for life in prison for Khatallah but a Federal District Court judge said 22 years was adequate. Khatallah may not have known precisely what would happen when he encouraged terrorists to plot an attack on American interests in Libya, but he was aware that someone could be seriously injured.- READ MORE

