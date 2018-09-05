Politics
Ben Sasse Goes After Cory Booker For Using Kavanaugh Hearing To Fundraise
Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, used the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as an opportunity to raise money, sending out a fundraising email during the hearing.
Booker sends out fundraising email on Kavanaugh just now pic.twitter.com/TpUCJjBqGy
— Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) September 4, 2018
This stuff will make us sicker, not healthier.
Sending out fundraising emails DURING A HEARING about opposition to a Supreme Court nominee is not the job of a Senator. It is cynical play-acting for a political base. https://t.co/JCmIb7OwCW
— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 4, 2018
“This stuff will make us sicker, not healthier,” Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) tweeted in response to the letter. “Sending out fundraising emails DURING A HEARING about opposition to a Supreme Court nominee is not the job of a Senator. It is cynical play-acting for a political base.”– READ MORE