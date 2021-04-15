Ben & Jerry’s declares ‘murder’ of Daunte Wright is ‘rooted in white supremacy,’ demands defunding police

The ice cream icons also said the shooting ‘results from the intentional criminalization of Black and Brown communities’

Ben & Jerry’s tweeted that the “murder” of Daunte Wright at the hands of police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, over the weekend “is rooted in white supremacy and results from the intentional criminalization of Black and Brown communities.”

The murder of #DaunteWright is rooted in white supremacy and results from the intentional criminalization of Black and Brown communities. This system can’t be reformed. It must be dismantled and a real system of public safety rebuilt from the ground up.#DefundThePolice — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) April 12, 2021

The ice cream giant — long known for using its platform to push left-wing sociopolitical agendas — added a “DefundThePolice” hashtag in its Monday tweet and also declared that “this system can’t be reformed. It must be dismantled and a real system of public safety rebuilt from the ground up.”- READ MORE

