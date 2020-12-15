Ben &Jerry’s and Colin Kaepernick debut brand-new ice cream flavor to help ‘amplify calls to defund and abolish the police’

Vermont-based ice cream manufacturer Ben & Jerry’s has announced that it is releasing a new frozen confection flavor in honor of NFL player-turned activist Colin Kaepernick and his work in equality and in eradicating police brutality.

In a Thursday press release, the company announced that the new dessert — a non-dairy flavor in an apparent nod to Kaepernick’s veganism — is called “Change the Whirled” and features a caramel sunflower butter base with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls, and chocolate cookie swirls.

The new flavor, according to the company’s release, “celebrates Kaepernick’s courageous work to confront systemic oppression and to stop police violence against black and brown people.”

"Ben & Jerry's believes Kaepernick represents the very best of us, willing to use his power and platform in the pursuit of equity and justice rooted in a commitment to love and resistance," a statement from the company revealed.

