Ben Carson: Trump ‘Willing To Work’ With Elijah Cummings To Help ‘Suffering’ Baltimore

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson is playing peacemaker between President Trump and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) in the wake of the president’s blistering attack over the weekend on the city of Baltimore, in which he referred to Cummings’ district as “rat-infested” — a charge seemingly supported by the evidence.

Speaking on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program Monday night, Ben Carson said President Trump cares deeply about the people of Baltimore and that he would even be willing to work with Cummings to help the “suffering” city. Carson cited Trump’s policies, including his support of economic opportunity zones, as evidence of his work to help impoverished communities.

“Well, first of all, you know, as a pediatric neurosurgeon, I spent many hours, sometimes operating all night long trying to give children of Baltimore and other places around the world a second chance at life,” Carson said. “And usually, we were successful. But a few days later, I was in a horrible dilemma, because some of those kids had to go back into homes in East Baltimore that were infested with rats and roaches and ticks and mold and lead and violence.”

Carson admitted that he regretted sending those children back to East Baltimore and would have gladly had them stay in the hospital an extra day or two just to keep them safe. He thanked God for the fact he can actually do something to help those children as President Trump’s HUD secretary. – READ MORE

