Ben Carson Slams Dems on Impeachment: They’re ‘Very Immature’

Ben Carson, secretary of Housing and Urban Development, hammered the Democrats and their quest to impeach and remove President Donald Trump from office as “very immature.”

Carson, in an interview that just aired on CBS News, said the decision to go through with the divisive measure was not well thought out.

He voiced such concerns in a conversation of encouragement with the president.

He relayed that he had warned Trump against “giving up” and voiced disdain for the impeachment effort as “very immature.”

One “CBS This Morning” host said he found the description “remarkable” because “both Republicans and Democrats would perhaps use the word ‘consequential.’”

No … no, we’re pretty good with Dr. Carson’s terminology.

It was most definitely an immature effort by a party driven by immature extremists, as we see it. – READ MORE