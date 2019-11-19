Ben Carson scolds Maxine Waters: ‘Basic manners elude you’

Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson gave a scolding to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) on Monday, accusing her of caring more about show-boating than working to addressing homelessness in her district and telling the congresswoman: “Basic manners elude you.”

“My mother always taught me that people shouldn’t throw rocks, especially while they live in a glass house,” Carson wrote to Waters in a letter obtained by Politico. “Because of that wise lesson, I was a little surprised to read your hostile letter to President Trump regarding the record number of homeless Americans in California, particularly in your district.”

Sec. Carson was reacting to a letter Rep. Waters wrote President Trump last month, where she told the president, “Your shamelessness knows no bounds,” demanding details on his administration’s “reported plans to unilaterally demolish homeless tent camps and relocate homeless individuals to federally-owned facilities.”

"I have sent multiple letters to your office and requested numerous meetings, but each time you've refused," Carson continued. "Basic manners elude you and it seems that instead of producing results, you're more interested in producing cheap headlines at the President's expense — like a true career politician."