Ben Carson Says He Will Help Trump ‘Get There’ On Anthem Kneelers

With the next NFL season just months away – provided it can exist in the age of coronavirus – Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson said that he will be working with President Trump on the issue of athletes kneeling for the National Anthem.

Speaking on “The Hugh Hewitt Show,” Carson said the kneelers are mostly just protesting police brutality in response to the death of George Floyd and do not mean to disrespect the American flag.

“A lot of people are under the impression that they’re kneeling because they don’t respect our national anthem or they don’t respect the flag or what it stands for,” Carson said, as reported by Fox News. “And in fact, I don’t think that’s the reason that most of them are kneeling. I think most of them are kneeling because you know, they want to protest some brutality in the police forces. They need to make that very clear.”

“And of course, now that that has been brought to national attention, I’m not sure if it needs to continue,” he added.

Regarding President Trump’s anger in response to the kneelers, Carson said that the president has not been directing much animosity toward them lately.

“Well, I don’t think he has manifested as much animosity in that region lately. And I think we just continue to work with him. He’ll get there,” said Carson. – READ MORE

