Ben Carson: ‘Hypocritical’ Democrats Concerned with Child Housing but Support Late-Term Abortion

One of the issues that came up in a contentious House Financial Services Committee hearing on Tuesday was a HUD rule that would enforce an existing law that only U.S. citizens or legal residents have access to federal housing benefits.

But Carson told Breitbart News the Democrat lawmaker’s concern about children being displaced — like that of many of her leftwing colleagues — doesn’t extend to all children.

“Children from other places take priority over children from our own country?” Carson said. “They don’t seem to want to answer that question.”

“And the people who spend all of their time [on] tearjerking stories about these 55,000 children are very much the same people who advocate for late-term abortion,” Carson said.

“That is particularly offensive to me as a pediatric neurosurgeon who operated on a lot of babies that were 26, 27, 28 weeks gestation,” Carson said. “And they’re going to kill babies even beyond that time.”

“That makes absolutely no sense, and it’s extremely hypocritical,” Carson said.

“You sit there, and you say you’re cruel to these kids, but then you turn around and you’re ready to cut another kid’s head off. Really? Are you kidding me?” Carson said.

Carson brought up his pro-life stance and Democrat hypocrisy when it comes to caring for children after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) criticized his behavior at the hearing on Twitter. – READ MORE