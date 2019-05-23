Ben Carson Flattens Ilhan Omar for Claiming the Former Brain Surgeon Was ‘Sleepy’ During HUD Testimony

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson called out Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) after she claimed he was “sleepy” during his Congressional testimony.

During a heated exchange in Tuesday’s testimony, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-Md.) pressed Dr. Carson to answer several questions about the relationship between the health of an individual and the standard of their living conditions.

Carson responded to several questions during the three-hour testimony and grew increasingly agitated by Pressley’s demand that he answer questions as a “yes or no” that he believed required more nuance.

Not sure he was fully awake, maybe he meant to reclaim his time back to sleep. https://t.co/t25Pta8bVY — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 22, 2019

Since you brought it up… I know what it's like to actually be sleepy, especially after 18-hour surgeries and operating on babies in the womb. I hope @IlhanMN knows I care about all people, even those she doesn't recognize as having a right to life. https://t.co/BRl3ibSKM3 — Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) May 22, 2019

As Carson continued to elaborate, Pressley repeatedly reclaimed her time, cutting off Dr. Carson in the process. At one point during the exchange, Dr. Carson demanded to reclaim his time — a move which isn't allowed by House rules because he is not a member.


