Ben Carson Defends Position On Barring Transgender Men From Battered Women’s Shelters

U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Dr. Ben Carson has defended his promoted policy of barring transgender men from lodging at battered women’s shelters.

Last week, Democrats unilaterally blasted Ben Carson when HUD staffers revealed he said during a private meeting that “transgender people should get the same rights as everyone else, but they don’t get to change things for everybody else.” Carson also said that shelter leaders and women’s groups said they do not want “big, hairy men” staying at the shelters. Democrats were so incensed by Carson’s comments that they immediately began calling for him to be removed as HUD secretary.

“Shameful. These derogatory comments by Secretary Carson are part of a long pattern that shows his disregard for the transgender community. It’s simply unacceptable,” said Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

Speaking to Tucker Carlson on his Fox News program Friday night, Carson said that he never meant to imply that transgender men have no rights — only that they do not get special rights.

“I simply pointed out the fact that, you know, we have to have policies that take into consideration everybody’s rights,” Carson said, as reported by LifeSiteNews. “I say everybody has equal rights; nobody gets extra rights.” – READ MORE