Beloved Black Activist, Trump Supporter, Shot Dead in Milwaukee

Beloved black activist and Trump supporter Bernell Trammell was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that 60-year-old Trammell was shot dead about 12:30 p.m. in front of the building that housed his shop on East Wright Street. Inside the shop were signs in support of Black Lives Matter and the reelection of President Trump.

The New York Post reported that Trammell “was known for carrying handmade signs through the streets reading ‘Vote Donald Trump 2020.’”

Local writer Adebisi Agoro said, “He had a lot of different views, but it was his last view that made people be outrageous with him.”

Agoro claimed Trammell’s Trump support angered some to such a degree that someone regularly followed him around to counter the support for Trump. – READ MORE

