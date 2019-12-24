‘Being Nice’ A ‘Tool Of White Supremacy,’ Female Racial Activists Warn

A group promoting “painfully honest conversations between white women and BIWOC (Black, Indigenous, and Women of Color)” claimed Thursday that white women’s “obsession” with “being nice” is a “tool of white supremacy.”

“White women’s obsession with ‘being nice’ is one of the most dangerous tools of white supremacy,” Race2Dinner posted on their Twitter account on Thursday.

White women’s obsession with “being nice” is one of the most dangerous tools of white supremacy. — Race2Dinner (@Race2D) December 19, 2019

As reported by The Daily Wire in May, Race2Dinner leaders Regina Jackson and Saira Rao created the organization to offer white women an opportunity to “smash” their “white fragility” by hiring women of color to attend dinner with as they’re guilt-tripped for all the alleged suffering they have caused them by virtue of being white.

The “mission” of the group is to “reveal the naked truth about RACISM in America and UNLEASH YOUR POWER as white women to dismantle it.” – READ MORE