Beijing Under Partial Lock Down As Virus Death Toll Tops 900; More Than 40,000 Infected

Virus death toll hits 902, vastly surpassing all of SARS (813) in only three weeks

The number of global confirmed cases hits 40,553 in China (40,171) and offshore (382)

WHO Director-General warns “we may only be seeing the tip of the iceberg”

Exiled Chinese billionaire says true death toll closer to 50k, 1.5 million infected

New cases confirmed in UK, Spain, Singapore

Passengers aboard ‘Diamond Princess’ warn authorities aren’t doing enough to protect them – and others

Officials in Shenzen say they won’t block Foxxconn factory reopening

Cruise ship quarantined in Hong Kong allowed to leave after 4 days

And so the epidemic reaches China’s capital Beijing. As gnews reports, as the coronavirus spreads from Wuhan, China has been implementing “closed management” by putting 80 cities under lockdown, and on Monday, Beijing authorities also issued a “Strict Closed Management of Residential Communities” in an epidemic prevention and control announcement (link here). It is an official declaration that Beijing, the country’s capital city of China, is now under lockdown.

According to the notice, Beijing will further enforce “community closed management” in a strict manner. Outside vehicles and personnel are not allowed to enter the city. People arriving in Beijing must also report their health status and complete the registration of personal information.

Those, who have left the epidemic area or have physical contact with persons in the epidemic area within 14 days of their arrival at Beijing, shall be inspected or quarantined at home in accordance with the regulations. They should take the initiative to report their health conditions, and cooperate with relevant management services. They shall not go out. Anyone who refuses to accept epidemic prevention measures such as medical observation and home quarantine constitutes a violation of public security management and shall be severely punished by the public security bureau according to the law.

In addition, all public places in the Beijing community that are not essential for people’s living are closed. All agencies and enterprises must strictly strengthen body temperature monitoring. Housing agencies and landlords in Beijing must provide local government with information on rental houses and tenants. This is a measure for epidemic prevention. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --