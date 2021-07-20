Beijing Threatens “Retaliation” After US Accuses China Of Masterminding Global Hacks

Update (1310ET): Despite Beijing’s threat to retaliate against the US if it imposes new sanctions or – worse still – attempts to retaliate with a cyber-offensive of its own, the Biden Administration just released a statement saying it reserves the right to take additional unilateral action. And although it hasn’t ruled out unilateral action, it would prefer to act in concert with its international allies.

* * *

Update (1230ET): Beijing has just responded to the latest allegations by the Biden Administration and its “coalition of allies.” In an editorial published by the English language Global Times, the pro-government paper blasted the US government’s claims that the Chinese government partners with independent hackers as “a huge lie” and added that such a practice cannot be carried out in China’s system.

The notion that China has knowingly allowed criminal hackers to profit at the expense of China’s “national reputation” is also absurd, the editorial claimed.

China has a strict system of accountability. The US has accused China of cyber attacks for many years. It has become a highly sensitive issue between China and the US. We have to ask: What is the motive and benefit for China to launch large-scale cyber-attacks against the US and severely hit China-US relations as the US has accused? Which piece of information or economic benefit from the US is more important than China’s national reputation? The US even claimed that China has allowed contractor hackers to pursue their personal profit; in other words, China is willing to use its national interests to pay for the interests of those hackers and specific organizations they represent. We don’t know whether the US and Western societies controlled by capital have such logic, but it is totally unthinkable in socialist China.

The author added that cyber attacks are extremely difficult to trace, and that Washington is “exploiting” its cyber woes to “frame” China. “Cyber attacks have happened in almost all countries and China has suffered more damage than the US.”

Finally, Beijing accused Washington of “slander” against China which “has been excessive.” They added that if the US “takes aggressive measures, carries out national-level cyber attacks on China, or imposes so-called sanctions on China, we will retaliate.” – READ MORE

