Behind bars for 2 murders, he’s running for US Senate seat in Minnesota

A Minnesota man serving a life sentence without parole after being convicted of two murders is now vying for a U.S. Senate seat.

Leonard Richards, 75, has found a loophole that has allowed him to legally run for federal office, despite his criminal record.

Minnesota law bars felons from running for state-level offices but does not prevent them from seeking federal positions.

Convicted murderer serving life in prison running for Senate seat https://t.co/b0hTXvDFLA pic.twitter.com/Gc6TT6hndY — New York Post (@nypost) July 14, 2018

Richards was found guilty of killing his half-sister, May Wilson, in 1982 and of fatally shooting his lawyer, Robert Stratton, five years later.

He is now seeking the nomination of Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party, which will hold its primary Aug. 14. Richards is looking to upset U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who has held the seat since 2007. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1