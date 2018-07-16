Politics
Behind bars for 2 murders, he’s running for US Senate seat in Minnesota
A Minnesota man serving a life sentence without parole after being convicted of two murders is now vying for a U.S. Senate seat.
Leonard Richards, 75, has found a loophole that has allowed him to legally run for federal office, despite his criminal record.
Minnesota law bars felons from running for state-level offices but does not prevent them from seeking federal positions.
Convicted murderer serving life in prison running for Senate seat https://t.co/b0hTXvDFLA pic.twitter.com/Gc6TT6hndY
— New York Post (@nypost) July 14, 2018
Richards was found guilty of killing his half-sister, May Wilson, in 1982 and of fatally shooting his lawyer, Robert Stratton, five years later.
He is now seeking the nomination of Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party, which will hold its primary Aug. 14. Richards is looking to upset U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who has held the seat since 2007. – READ MORE
