Behind bars for 2 murders, he’s running for US Senate seat in Minnesota

A Minnesota man serving a life sentence without parole after being convicted of two murders is now vying for a U.S. Senate seat.

Leonard Richards, 75, has found a loophole that has allowed him to legally run for federal office, despite his criminal record.

Minnesota law bars felons from running for state-level offices but does not prevent them from seeking federal positions.

Richards was found guilty of killing his half-sister, May Wilson, in 1982 and of fatally shooting his lawyer, Robert Stratton, five years later.

He is now seeking the nomination of Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party, which will hold its primary Aug. 14. Richards is looking to upset U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who has held the seat since 2007. – READ MORE

 

