Behar Predicts Trump Is ‘One Cheeseburger Away from Keeling Over’

On ABC’s “The View” on Wednesday, the hosts discussed former Vice President Joe Biden’s health as it relates to the 2020 presidential election.

“There’s a lot of things I really hate about primary politics, but one of them is health conspiracies,” co-host Meghan McCain said. “I hate it. It happened with my father. It happened with Michele Bachmann.”

“It happened obviously to Hillary Clinton. It’s now happening to Joe Biden. I think it’s the lowest common denominator, dirtiest form of politics,” McCain continued.

Then, regarding rumors surrounding President Donald Trump’s health, McCain added, “The implication that he’s slow or whatever, that’s dog whistles about his health, and I think here and now we have to put an end to that because I really think it’s really bad for the country. And I think it’s just the lowest form of garbage.”

"Especially since he's one cheeseburger away from keeling over himself," Joy Behar chimed in.


