Behar Defends ABC on ‘Double Standard’: Trump Doesn’t Know ‘Difference Between Criticism and Racism’ (VIDEO)

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar defended her network from President Donald Trump’s accusation of a double standard for canceling Roseanne Barr’s show over a racist tweet and not apologizing for attacks on him by network commentators and hosts.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “I would like to just start by saying, you know, I think more people would not mind apologizing to someone who apologized. But this is a person who doesn’t apologize to anybody for anything. So I sort of feel like you can apologize to the Kahn family, you can apologize for the things you said about lots of different races and people, you can apologize for what was said about your dad. I mean, I think apologies are made when someone feels that they need to apologize for something. And personally, I think that sometimes if you are taking a page out of someone’s book, this is what it can look like.”- READ MORE

