Behar Calls Lockdown Protesters That Bring Guns to Rallies ‘Terrorists’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said lockdown protesters who brought guns to rallies were “terrorists.”

Behar said, “Well, you know, let me first say that we are lucky to be working from home, all of us. I feel for these people who are losing their jobs. I really do. But they have to understand that they can infect other people. You know to paraphrase Patrick Henry, give me liberty and give me death is what they are basically proposing because a lot of people are going to die because of this behavior. It has already been shown that self-quarantining, whatever you want to call it, besides distancing and PPE’s, has been working. It works.

(…)

She added, “These people are being egged on by right-wing media and people like Alex Jones, like Rush Limbaugh. Why are you bringing guns to a rally? You want to call yourself protesters leave your guns home. Those are terrorists that bring guns to rallies. I don’t trust that at all. Don’t listen to these people.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --