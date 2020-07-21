Beer Countess Who Flew Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ 32 Times Quits Child Protection Charity

The wife of a British aristocrat and frequent flyer on Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ has stepped down from her role volunteering for the UK’s National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

Clare Hazell – an interior designer who became the Countess of Iveagh after her 2001 marriage to the 4th Earl of Guinnes (of the brewing dynasty) – took 32 flights on Epstein’s infamous airplane between 1998 and 2000, which included “trips to his homes in New York, Florida, the Caribbean and New Mexico,” according to the Daily Mail. Epstein accompanied Hazell on all but one of the trips aboard the plane, per flight logs.

Ms Hazell was studying at Ohio State University in the 1990s and reportedly had a modelling agency and an apartment in Columbus, Ohio.

The friend described her as being at Epstein’s ‘beck and call’, saying how mutual plans would be cancelled immediately if she was needed by Epstein and Maxwell. –Daily Mail

Hazell, now known as Lady Iveagh, worked for Epstein ‘Madam’ Ghislaine Maxwell according to accuser Maria Farmer, who says she also interacted with Iveagh at the Ohio estate of Victoria’s Secret boss Leslie Wexner. Farmer said that Hazell “liked having nice drinks, piles of cash and nice outfits.” She was listed in Jeffrey Epstein’s famous Black Book as “Clare Hazell-Iveagh.” – READ MORE

